Man offends again just after finishing parole

A SUNSHINE COAST man was caught with drugs just after he completed a parole period.

Joshua Wayne Money, 37, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing dangerous drugs.

On May 2 police were patrolling the Aroona area on the Sunshine Coast where they saw Money in a dark area of the street.

Money walked towards the police with a torch in one hand and a pushbike in the other.

He told police he was there collecting his son’s bike.

Police conducted a search and they located a white crystal substance which weighed 0.6g including the bag.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had completed a parole period not long before this offence.

She said he had left the Sunshine Coast area for a fresh start and that Money said he was now clean.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey warned Money there were drugs everywhere.

“At the end of the day, no matter where you go, you’ve got these same situations,” Mr Manthey said.

“Drugs are everywhere.

“You put yourself and your kids in this position and as far as the courts are concerned it is not a significant factor we take into account.”

Money was sentenced to two months imprisonment immediately suspended for 12 months.

