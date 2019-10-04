Man narrowly avoids jail after rivalry with mum’s new boyfriend

A GLADSTONE man who punched his mother’s new boyfriend several times to the head has narrowly avoided jail.

Joshua Blackman pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrate Court on Friday to assault occasioning bodily harm and the contravention of a domestic violence order.

The 19-year-old was drunk when he attended the residence of his mother and her new boyfriend on July 2 and got into an argument with the 52-year-old victim.

The court was told the pair had ongoing issues between them and, on this occasion, Blackman punched the man several times to his head.

While doing so a bag of marijuana fell out of his pocket.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said that since the offending he had cut himself off from his family.

Ms Hight told the court that Blackman had an injured hand and had an upcoming doctor’s appointment to discover whether he would have mobility in his hand.

It was not known whether his injuries were a result of the offending.

Ms Hight said Blackman believed he did not have an issue with alcohol, but Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the teen’s criminal history told another story.

Mr Kinsella said it seemed alcohol was involved in Blackman’s previous offending.

Blackman was sentenced to two months’ jail wholly suspended for 12 months.

He was also placed on 12 months’ probation and a conviction was recorded.