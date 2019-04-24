Menu
Festival-goers at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival on Queensland's Southern Downs. Picture: Facebook
News

Man missing from music festival

by Gerard Cockburn
24th Apr 2019 1:30 PM
A MAN is missing after attending the Rabbits Eat Lettuce Festival in southeast Queensland.

Police have reported that a 37-year-old man went missing after leaving his campsite at the festival, which was held near Warwick over the Easter weekend.

Festival organisers have named the missing man as Bradley Smith, pictured above.
An RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter was today tasked to help police locate the man. The helicopter was this afternoon circling the Elbow Valley region.

While some media reports suggest Mr Smith was last seen on Saturday, Taylah Woollard commented on the Rabbits Eat Lettuce Facebook post that she had last seen Mr Smith on Monday morning.

"I saw him Monday morning around 7am walking by the lake, then again about 8am sitting by himself by the lake on a tree stump closest to the doof," she said.

The festival has been in the news this week after two festival-goers were found dead at the site.

Ebony Greening, 22, of Nambour, and Dassarn Tarbutt, 24, of Maleny, were found in their tent on Monday morning.

The two were said to be popular and regular festival-goers. People close to them said they were still in a state of shock at the news.

Police expect a toxicology report will determine the cause of death in the coming weeks, but they are being treated as suspected drug overdoses.

