Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police search for man in Cairns swimming spot
Police search for man in Cairns swimming spot
News

Man missing at notorious FNQ swimming hole

by Cormac Pearson
20th Oct 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is missing after he and another were swimming at the Babinda Boulders, also known as the Devil's Pool, near Cairns.

Police were notified at around 8.30pm on Monday night when two people were swimming in the pools before a strong current swept through the area.

The Babinda Boulders. Picture: Kyle Rounds
The Babinda Boulders. Picture: Kyle Rounds

One person was safe but the man was still missing.

A rescue helicopter was deployed and searching the area from 11.30pm.

The boulders are a popular swimming and recreation spot south of Cairns.

The area is known for its deceptively strong currents.

 

Originally published as Man missing at notorious FNQ swimming hole

More Stories

ccairns editors picks fnq missing swimming hole

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Time to dob in Gladstone’s worst roads

        Premium Content Time to dob in Gladstone’s worst roads

        News Participants go into the draw to win one of two $250 EFTPOS gift cards.

        Man doesn’t remember sending abusive emails

        Premium Content Man doesn’t remember sending abusive emails

        Crime The 28-year-old Gladstone man said he was “drunk and emotional” at the time of...

        Drink-driver was on his way to the movies

        Premium Content Drink-driver was on his way to the movies

        Crime David Lennard Sandbrook was intercepted by police at the Night Owl centre.

        Wayward driver a giveaway to police

        Premium Content Wayward driver a giveaway to police

        Crime Anthony Jon Edgerton was caught with items he shouldn’t have had in his car.