Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Search for missing swimmer at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
Search for missing swimmer at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
News

Man missing as late-night swim turns tragic

20th Dec 2020 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A desperate search is under way for a male swimmer who went missing on the Gold Coast's most popular beach overnight.

Police said three people had entered the water off the Esplanade at Surfers Paradise about 2.30am but only two had returned to shore.

A woman was uninjured while a man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Water police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Rescue 500 were involved in the search for the missing man.

Pictures: Queensland Ambulance Service
Pictures: Queensland Ambulance Service

 

The Rescue 500 chopper scours the sea off Surfers Paradise at daybreak.
The Rescue 500 chopper scours the sea off Surfers Paradise at daybreak.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man missing as late-night swim turns tragic

More Stories

editors picks gold coast missing person overnight swim search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST CHANCE: Historic vessel leaving Gladstone soon

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Historic vessel leaving Gladstone soon

        News ‘Her existence is really quite amazing.’ But she won’t be around for much longer.

        Mum fell asleep in car with son, 2, in back seat

        Premium Content Mum fell asleep in car with son, 2, in back seat

        News Emily Dawn Broome has faced court in Gladstone.

        30+ PHOTOS: 2020 Gladstone Cup Day

        Premium Content 30+ PHOTOS: 2020 Gladstone Cup Day

        News Punters braved hot conditions and headed to Ferguson Park for the 2020 Gladstone...

        Gladstone council to scrap weather warning alerts

        Premium Content Gladstone council to scrap weather warning alerts

        News GRC has made the call to switch methods to keep locals informed.