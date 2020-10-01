Menu
Ty Fankhauser pleaded guilty to multiple charges of public nuisance and one count of drink-driving.
Crime

Man made threats to kill police

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
1st Oct 2020 6:00 PM
A 27-year-old construction worker racked up a series of public nuisance offences across multiple Queensland venues.

Ty Jaxon Fankhauser’s offending started in a club at Airlie Beach on February 15.

Police were called at 2.50am where they saw Fankhauser detained by security.

Fankhauser was violent and aggressive towards security and told the police the security guard had taken his $50 note.

Fankhauser attempted to kick the security guard and was placed under arrest.

While he was being arrested he displayed a high level of physical resistance and told the police to release the cuffs.

When at the watch house, Fankhauser refused to exit the holding pod and told the police “get me out and we’ll have a crack – take the handcuffs off me and we’ll sort this out like men.”

He threatened to follow the police home and kill them and their families.

His offending continued on July 8 when he was stopped on Central Lane, Gladstone, at 1.40am.

He told police he was leaving the Reef Hotel where he had driven to play the pokies.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.133.

The trouble continued on September 10, at 1.15am, when Fankhauser was asked to leave the MiePlace nightclub due to aggressive behaviour.

Fankhauser slapped a person in the face and had to be held back by a security guard.

He pulled the security guard’s shirt over his face before he walked towards the roadway.

Fankhauser attempted to regain entry which led to a scuffle on the ground before he was eventually arrested.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had accepted responsibility for his offending.

Mr Pepito said Fankhauser’s misbehaving was due to missing his family.

Fankhauser told the court he had apologised to the MiePlace nightclub owner and imposed a self-ban from the venues on Goondoon St for the next 12 months.

Fankhauser was fined $3100 and disqualified from driving for five months.

He was spared convictions on the criminal matters however a conviction was recorded for drink-driving.

