Man 'lucky to be alive' after round-a-bout crash

A GLADSTONE man was told he's lucky to be alive after writing off his Holden commodore ute in a crash at a busy round-a-bout.

A GLADSTONE man was told he's lucky to be alive after writing off his Holden commodore ute in a crash at a busy round-a-bout. FILE

A GLADSTONE man was told he's lucky to be alive after writing off his Holden commodore ute in a crash at a busy round-a-bout.

Graham Matthew Riley had drunk three Smirnoff blacks and a shot of vodka when he got behind the wheel on his ute on January 13, 2019.

Riley was driving along Dalrymple Dr when he approached the round-a-bout leading onto Glenlyon Rd.

The 36-year-old was driving "too fast” when he took the tight corner, over corrected and hit a concrete curb.

The car could not be started and blocked access to Dalrymple Dr, the court was told.

Police arrived and officers asked Riley to perform a breath test.

He returned a reading of .117 per cent.

Riley pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of driving over the middle alcohol limit and and drive without due car and attention.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was having drinks with friends when he urgently needed to get home.

She said with a driver's licence her client would not be able to perform his work duties.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Riley's reading was "very serious” and noted the man had an eight-page traffic history.

"You are very lucky to be alive,” Mr Kinsella said.

"Remember that.”

Mr Kinsella imposed a $1350 fine and took into account the one month Riley had been without a licence since the incident.

Riley was disqualified from obtaining a licence for five months and a conviction was recorded.