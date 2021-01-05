Man ‘lucky to be alive’ after being stabbed

Sen-Sgt Edwards said a 22-year-old man was lucky to be alive after receiving severe stab wounds on Sunday night. File photo

A young man who was stabbed repeatedly by a group of men is "lucky to be alive" after an alleged drug transaction went wrong.

Maroochydore CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said police were investigating after a 22-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation in Landsborough on Sunday night.

Sen-Sgt Edwards alleged the man was involved in a "drug-related' meet-up with several men, which led to the man being stabbed repeatedly at 9pm.

He said the alleged offenders were known to the victim, and fled the scene in an "older", red Holden Commodore.

He said the alleged victim suffered severe wounds but was able to walk to his Landsborough home where a housemate applied first-aid and rang triple-0.

"He is probably lucky to be alive right now," he said.

The man was at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital and had since come out of "extensive surgery".

Sen-Sgt Edwards thanked paramedics and the hospital for "saving his life".

He said the investigations were ongoing and no charges had been laid.

Police would also be investigating any potential drug deals but Sen-Sgt Edwards said for now their main concern was the alleged stabbing incident.

Anyone with vision or further information about the incident is urged to contact police.

