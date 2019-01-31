Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services responded to a workplace incident in Yamba this afternoon.
Emergency services responded to a workplace incident in Yamba this afternoon. Trevor Veale
Breaking

Man loses finger in workplace injury

Jarrard Potter
by
31st Jan 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have responded to a workplace incident in Yamba this morning, which cut off a man's finger.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Jo Reid said the 67-year-old was working at a bakery in Yamba when at 1.30pm while operating a bowl cutter machine reached under a safety guard to remove ingredients.

Chief Insp Reid said the operating blade has then caused severe injuries to the man's right hand, with his index finger amputated at the first knuckle, and the middle finger partially amputated.

The man received first aid treatment at the scene before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived, who transported him to Maclean Base Hospital.

Chief Insp Reid said Work Cover was notified of the incident.

coffs clarence police district nsw ambulance workplace incident workplace injury yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'We are heartbroken': Business closure a shock to region

    premium_icon 'We are heartbroken': Business closure a shock to region

    News "We are from Gladstone and it's our family business. My husband and my kids, we are all pretty heartbroken.”

    Take an exclusive sneak peek behind the GECC's red curtains

    premium_icon Take an exclusive sneak peek behind the GECC's red curtains

    News Visitors will also go in the draw to win two Golden Tickets.

    VMR car park upgrade happening soon

    VMR car park upgrade happening soon

    News The project will deliver an enhanced facility for boaties.

    Cliff Richard tribute show comes out of The Shadows to GECC

    premium_icon Cliff Richard tribute show comes out of The Shadows to GECC

    News 'There's such a huge fan base for his music.'