Man likely to lose work over drug-driving offence

A GLADSTONE man is likely to lose work hours after he was caught drug-driving, a court was told.

Brent William Granzien pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to the offence.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said on May 27, at 11.10am, police intercepted Granzien on the Dawson Highway where he tested positive during a roadside drug test to methamphetamine.

Lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client was a storeman who had just come back to work after being stood down during COVID-19.

She said not having a licence would make it impossible to work.

Granzien was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

