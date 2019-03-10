Menu
Man likely to be deported after violent crime spree

Sarah Barnham
by
10th Mar 2019 8:16 AM
A GLADSTONE man is likely to be deported back to New Zealand after his involvement in an attack and attempted burglary, a court was told.

Awatea Te Rei Toi-Potae and his co-accused Jason Mark Lawton each pleaded guilty to several charges in the District Court at Gladstone this week.

They and allegedly a third man who has not fronted court yet, attended a Gladstone home to confront the occupant.

The court was told the occupant had been in discussions with one of the men to buy a car but the sale fell through.

The victim woke about 11.30pm to dogs barking. He went to his front door and saw Toi-Potae and a co-accused at the top of the stairs. Lawton was waiting at the bottom.

Toi-Potae punched his face and pushed past him.

The co-accused allegedly followed and while "waving a knife around”, told the victim if he didn't give him money, "things would get a lot worse”.

The victim told them he would need to go to an ATM. Toi-Potae demanded the keys to his motorbike but the victim convinced them he would return with cash. The victim left and went to hospital with a bloodied and swollen face.

Police searched an address the next day and saw Toi-Potae run through the yard, dumping an item in a bin as he fled.

Police found the item - a handgun. Lawton was arrested and found with ammunition.

The third co-accused was arrested and has matters to be heard in court.

The court was told Toi- Potae gave his lawyer an alibi under the hand of his mother. The alibi was found to be false.

The court was told after Toi-Potae served his time, it was likely he would be deported.

He was sentenced to serve 15 months of a three years and nine months' jail term operational for five years. Lawton was sentenced to serve three years with parole on August 3.

