Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Kyle Lochlan Evans.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Kyle Lochlan Evans. Facebook
News

Man lies about medicine for his dog

Kristen Booth
by
4th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CENTRAL Highlands man lied about having a dog after he was caught with a syringe in his pocket.

Kyle Lochlan Evans told police the capped syringe was used to administer medicine to his dog.

However today, Emerald Magistrates Court heard that Evans didn't own a dog, when he pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe or needle.

The court heard Emerald Police intercepted the 24-year-old on August 18 at 12.05pm when he was walking home from a party.

Evans told the court he hadn't used drugs since being caught last month.

Acting Magistrate Athol Kennedy told Evans about the personal consequences of taking drugs.

"They always end up with a mental health problem, and the second thing is, they generally die early," he said.

"You're only a young bloke with plenty of years ahead of you."

Evans received 12-months probation with a conviction recorded.

court drugs emerald magistrates court police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Tamil family deportation decision delayed

    premium_icon Tamil family deportation decision delayed

    Breaking A TAMIL family of four will not know whether they will be deported from Australia until later this week after a court decision was delayed.

    Neglect or drought: Scrutiny on horse owner after deaths

    premium_icon Neglect or drought: Scrutiny on horse owner after deaths

    News Authorities continue to monitor horses after euthanizations

    WATCH: NRL backs small town ref after video goes viral

    premium_icon WATCH: NRL backs small town ref after video goes viral

    News Teen didn't know about the video until the following day

    Two fires burning in Mt Larcom

    Two fires burning in Mt Larcom

    Breaking Multiple fire crews are on scene.

    • 4th Sep 2019 3:51 PM