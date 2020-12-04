Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man lied to police about recent drug use

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
4th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man who tried bluffing police about his recent drug use did not succeed.

Craig William Young, 44, subsequently pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Man admits to killing Gladstone man
READ MORE: Gladstone man surprised to see police at his door

The court heard that at 7.35pm on September 30, Young was intercepted driving a Holden Crewman by police patrolling Tannum Sands Road at Calliope.

He submitted to a roadside saliva test after informing police he had not engaged in any recent drug use.

The test returned a positive to cannabis.

READ MORE: Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today

READ MORE: REVEALED: CQ tops list for high blood pressure in Qld

Young was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drug driving gladstonecourthouse
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court orders Ports Corp hand over dredging diary

        Premium Content Court orders Ports Corp hand over dredging diary

        News Staff at Gladstone Ports Corporation have been ordered to search their work sites for any documents.

        THE BEST: Gladstone sport’s MVPs for 2020

        Premium Content THE BEST: Gladstone sport’s MVPs for 2020

        News A tribute to the stars who shone brightest during the toughest of years.

        NEW STORE: Pawnbroker moves into NightOwl Centre

        Premium Content NEW STORE: Pawnbroker moves into NightOwl Centre

        News “We remained engaged with the community, and committed to the region.”

        People’s choice winners of art awards announced

        Premium Content People’s choice winners of art awards announced

        News This year’s Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards had 800 public votes.