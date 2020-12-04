Man lied to police about recent drug use
A GLADSTONE man who tried bluffing police about his recent drug use did not succeed.
Craig William Young, 44, subsequently pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.
The court heard that at 7.35pm on September 30, Young was intercepted driving a Holden Crewman by police patrolling Tannum Sands Road at Calliope.
He submitted to a roadside saliva test after informing police he had not engaged in any recent drug use.
The test returned a positive to cannabis.
Young was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.