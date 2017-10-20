Man leaves bruises on girlfriend after finding out about affairs

HE PINNED her down on the bed, cutting off her lower-body movement as they struggled over the woman's phone.

Just moments earlier, Jesse Thomas Beck, 29, barged through the bedroom door of his girlfriend's home, pushing past the barricade she had set-up to stop him from getting in.

Hours earlier she had pleaded with him over text not to come home after the pair had a fight, as she needed "time to think”.

These were the events that lead to Beck pleading guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to three charges, including assault occasioning bodily harm and using a carriage service (Telstra mobile phone) to harass.

The court was told at about 11.30pm on August 24, Beck went to his girlfriend's address after he received text messages from her telling him to leave her alone.

He walked upstairs to her bedroom and opened the door 20cm, however, he was unable to open it further because it had been barricaded by a bedroom table, the court heard.

The pair spoke about their relationship through the crack in the door but when the woman stood up on her bed and tried to close the door, he barged in and pinned her down.

Using his weight he sat on her lower body and tried to reach her phone, which was tucked in her armpit.

The woman grabbed his hair and began to scream at him causing him to lift himself off her but the force of doing so left bruises on her body.

He grabbed some of his items and left the apartment.

Days later Beck participated in an interview with police and parts of his story matched up with his partner's.

In the police interview, read to the court by the police prosecutor, Beck said the fight started when he saw the woman having a conversation on her laptop with an unknown person.

He said he tried to reach for the screen to see it, causing a struggle that left bruises on the woman's body.

Beck said the woman kicked him as he tried to reach for her phone.

After the interview he was charged with the offences.

Beck's defence lawyer said his client had found out about two affairs his partner was having and when he saw the conversation on the laptop, he acted out of rage and jealousy.

Beck's lawyer said the text messages sent to the woman were of a remorseful nature, apologising for his actions.

Beck's lawyer asked the Magistrate not to record a conviction against his client because Beck wanted to work on an oil rig overseas and needed a clean record to get the job.

"He is a hard-working man with a high-paying job,” the lawyer said.

But Magistrate Melanie Ho said Beck had a serious history, including one offence of grievous bodily harm, which warranted a conviction be recorded.

Ms Ho imposed a $2000 collective fine and recorded a conviction.