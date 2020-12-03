Man leads police on Gladstone car chase

A GLADSTONE man led police on a chase through suburbia in a car he borrowed from a friend which was full of drugs and paraphernalia.

Scott David Blanchard, 31, pleaded guilty to three charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The charges included possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

The court heard that on November 12, at 1.10am, police were conducting patrols on Dalrymple Drive, Toolooa, in a marked police vehicle.

Police observed a blue Suzuki Swift drive past them as the single male occupant, Blanchard, stared intently and avoided eye contact.

Police performed a U-turn and noticed Blanchard increase his speed and take a left onto Squires Street.

Police increased their speed in an effort to intercept Blanchard as he turned onto Tuna Street, then Pike Crescent.

Blanchard jumped from the vehicle once he pulled into a residential address and police questioned him about his manner of driving.

A search of the vehicle Blanchard was driving, which he said he borrowed from a friend, was conducted a short time after.

Police located a black glasses case behind the front passenger’s seat containing a glass pipe with white and black residue along with a pink straw.

As the search continued police also uncovered two clip-seal bags which contained small amounts of methamphetamines.

Duty lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was already on the police’s radar due to prior offending.

“He went to his friend’s house and was intercepted in the driveway, he was already on the police’s radar at the time,” Mr Pepito said.

Blanchard was fined $800 with convictions recorded