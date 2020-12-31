Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car crashed into a water tank in Moranbah. Picture: File
A car crashed into a water tank in Moranbah. Picture: File
News

Man knocked unconscious after driving into water tank

Rae Wilson
, rae.wilson@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 7:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN was knocked unconscious after a Falcon sedan ran into a water tank in Moranbah on New Year's Eve.

Emergency services responded to reports the car drove into a tank at Hornery Water and Transport on Railway Station Road about 7.10pm.

It is understood at least one of the two occupants was initially trapped.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the unconscious man was walking around when paramedics arrived.

He said the man, in his 50s, had minor lacerations and was taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition.

He said no injuries were reported for the other occupant.

More Stories

moranbah crash water tank
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NYE GUIDE: How you can bring in 2021 around Gladstone

        Premium Content NYE GUIDE: How you can bring in 2021 around Gladstone

        Whats On From fireworks to a masquerade party, there’s plenty of great ways to say goodbye to 2020.

        ‘Not a toy’: Don’t let off flares for NYE

        Premium Content ‘Not a toy’: Don’t let off flares for NYE

        Information The warning comes after a period of bad boating weather along the coast.

        Gladstone film reaches new audiences on Netflix

        Premium Content Gladstone film reaches new audiences on Netflix

        Movies The movie Broke will highlight the region to move viewers thanks to the streaming...

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday.