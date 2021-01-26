Menu
Mood 'changing slightly' around Australia Day
News

Man knocked out in 30-strong Bribie punch-up

by Cormac Pearson
26th Jan 2021 7:05 PM
Police are investigating a huge brawl on Bribie Island this afternoon involving around 30 people, with a man hospitalised as Australia Day celebrations turn ugly.

Officers were called to Sylvan Beach Esplanade just after 3pm to find one man unconscious on the beach after a witness said there were 30 people fighting.

Police have been called to a huge brawl at Bribie Island. Picture: Tomo Dale/Facebook
Police say someone at the scene was armed with a knife, while another man was pushed off a set of stairs.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the man fell five metres.

He was taken to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected spinal injury around 3.20.

Another patient was treated on scene but declined transport to hospital.

No complaints have been made, but police are continuing their inquiries.

