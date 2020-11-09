Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been killed after a single-vehicle rollover on the D’Aguilar Highway at Harlin early on Monday morning.
A man has been killed after a single-vehicle rollover on the D’Aguilar Highway at Harlin early on Monday morning.
News

Man killed, woman airlifted to hospital after rollover

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Nov 2020 6:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been killed and a woman was airlifted to hospital after their vehicle rolled on a rural highway early this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the D'Aguilar Highway at Harlin, just north of Toogoolawah, at 2.30am on Monday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman was airlifted from the scene to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The QT understands the man was killed in the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is at the scene to investigate.

editors picks qld road toll
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The top stories you may have missed on Sunday, November 8.

        Man, 52, got child porn from girl, 15

        Premium Content Man, 52, got child porn from girl, 15

        Crime The 52-year-old man convinced the girl to send sexual images. WARNING: GRAPHIC.

        Boat thief went into hiding for almost a year

        Premium Content Boat thief went into hiding for almost a year

        Crime Anthony Biancucci finally turned himself in

        Seven of our most expensive homes sold in 2020

        Premium Content Seven of our most expensive homes sold in 2020

        Property Here are the most expensive homes sold in the Gladstone region this year.