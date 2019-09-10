Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed in motorbike crash on Granite Belt

Tara Miko
by
10th Sep 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died in a motorbike crash south-west of Stanthorpe on the Granite Belt.

The man, aged in his 50s, died at the scene of the crash at Nundubbermere, a small locality about 20km from Stanthorpe.

The crash on Murphys Crossing Rd near Stanthorpe Texas Rd was reported about 12.15pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death, but it is not believed to be connected to the recent bushfires.

Southern Region Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon confirmed police were investigating the fatality.

"There is nothing to suggest it has anything to do with the fire or smoke associated with the fire," he said.

"It is early days at this stage.

"There are people on the ground trying to establish what has occurred."

Police were trying to contact the man's family and next of kin.

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash granite belt mike condon motorbike fatal
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 72 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 72 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

    Large office space up for grabs in town's centre

    premium_icon Large office space up for grabs in town's centre

    News An office space is on the market for non-profits at a discount rate

    Students crash course in all things council

    premium_icon Students crash course in all things council

    Community Miriam Vale students get behind-the-scenes look at public service

    Curtain maker celebrates 100th birthday

    premium_icon Curtain maker celebrates 100th birthday

    News Many Gladstone households would be familiar with Mrs James’s fancywork as her...