A man has died and woman has been injured after a tractor accident on a private property at Gin Gin, west of Bundaberg.
News

Man killed in tractor accident near Bundaberg

by Rachael Rosel
12th May 2021 12:35 PM
A man has died following an incident with a tractor on a private property in the Bundaberg region.

Emergency services were called to a property in Gin Gin at 8.30am where a man was reportedly hit by a tractor leaving him with critical injuries.

Paramedics treated to the man but he died on scene.

A woman who was also involved in the incident was transported to Gin Gin Hospital in a stable condition with lower leg injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating. 

Originally published as Man killed in tractor accident near Bundaberg

bundaberg editors picks tractor accident workplace death

