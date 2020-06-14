Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man died after a single vehicle crash in Collinsville last night.
A man died after a single vehicle crash in Collinsville last night.
News

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Collinsville

Laura Thomas
Jordan Gilliland
,
14th Jun 2020 8:04 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AYR man has died after a single vehicle traffic crash in Collinsville last night.

Queensland Police reported their preliminary investigations indicated a 26-year-old man crashed his Toyota Hilux into a tree on Garrick St at about 9.50pm last night.

The driver sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service said the crash happened across the road from the Collinsville Hospital.

The spokeswoman said the man was transported to Collinsville Hospital before being airlifted to Townsville Hospital.

He was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Townsville Hospital.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

This is the second death in the Whitsundays in less than 24 hours after a man died in a dirt bike crash in Mt Coolon yesterday afternoon. 

More Stories

collinsville crash collinsville hospital fatal crashes single vehicle crash townsville hospital
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk argument ends with damaged fence

        premium_icon Drunk argument ends with damaged fence

        Crime The 18-year-old was warned to not drink excessively at his upcoming birthday.

        Gladstone Airport secures $1.73m in federal funding

        premium_icon Gladstone Airport secures $1.73m in federal funding

        News The funding is part of a $41.2 million regional airport program. Here’s how...

        Regional arts program promoting CQ talent

        premium_icon Regional arts program promoting CQ talent

        News Round two of CQ Regional Arts Services Network’ signature program launched this...

        Dazzling courtship display from grebes

        premium_icon Dazzling courtship display from grebes

        News BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Mateship activities include the ‘weed dance’ and the elegant...