FATALITY: A man was killed in an overnight crash at Booubyjan. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
News

Man killed in overnight single-vehicle crash

Philippe Coquerand
14th Nov 2019 8:34 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
A 53-YEAR-OLD man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Booubyjan, north of Goomeri last night.

It was reported that about 9.30pm, a Toyota LandCruiser was travelling north on the Burnett Highway just north of the Old Murgon-Gayndah Road when the vehicle left the road and rolled, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Paramedics treated one patient for critical injuries who was entrapped in the vehicle.

The driver, a 53-year-old Holland Park died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact police.

Gympie Times

