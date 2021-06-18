Menu
The man died at the scene.
Man killed in horror train crash

by James Hall
18th Jun 2021 5:23 PM | Updated: 6:47 PM

A man has died and two others were rushed to hospital after two trains collided in Central Queensland.

The two trains were heading west on Friday morning, one empty and the other loaded with coal, when the tragic impact occurred in Westwood, near Rockhampton.

A 49-year-old Margate man who was working at the site died at the scene.

Two other workers were also injured, including a 43-year-old who was flown to the Rockhampton Hospital with a broken leg.

The other, a 41-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was transported by road to the same hospital.

The Capricorn Highway was closed for about two hours after the incident and the forensic crash unit are continuing to investigate the tragedy.

