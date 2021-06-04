Menu
Generic images of Queensland Police vehicles, police tape and police uniform
Man killed, Good Samaritan injured in multi-vehicle crash

JOSH PRESTON
Shiloh Payne,
3rd Jun 2021 10:02 PM
A man has died after his car collided head-on with another vehicle near Gympie.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Glastonbury Creek Rd and Gordon St in Glastonbury just before 6.30pm on Thursday.

Both cars had one occupant each.

A 51-year-old Widgee man died at the scene.

In the moments following the crash, a 28-year-old Lagoon Pocket woman left her vehicle to help the drivers.

A third car then crashed into the two stationary cars, causing injury to both the women and the driver of the second car, a 54-year-old Amamoor Creek man.

Both people were injured and taken to Gympie Hospital.

The driver of the third car was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating both crashes separately.

Meanwhile, another crash on the Bruce Highway at Cooran caused delays overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the highway northbound "before the Traveston exit" just after 7pm.

At least one lane of traffic was "reduced" as a result of the crash.

 

A truck earlier rolled on the Bruce Hwy at Bells Bridge and closed both lanes of traffic.

The incident, which happened about 5.15pm, caused traffic congestion but nobody was hurt.

In a separate Bruce Highway crash, emergency services attended a crash in Palmview where six people were treated for minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash.

 

 

 

Originally published as Man killed, Good Samaritan injured in multi-vehicle crash

