Subscribe Today's Paper
Man killed in fatal heavy vehicle crash on M1

Jodie Callcott
by
21st Nov 2019 9:06 PM
A man has died in a fatal motor vehicle incident at Tweed Heads.

About 11.30am Thursday a 47-year-old man was driving a heavy vehicle south on the M1 at Tweed Heads, when it appears he suffered a medical episode.

The vehicle veered to the left and hit a guard rail for a distance of about 100m before becoming stationary.

Emergency services attended, and the man was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital, where he was died.

There was minor damage to both the vehicle and guard rail.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District will prepare a report for the Coroner.

