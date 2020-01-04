Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four ambulance crews were on the scene. (File picture)
Four ambulance crews were on the scene. (File picture)
News

Man killed as car, motorbike collide

by Caitlin Smith
4th Jan 2020 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-OLD Logan man has died following a horror crash west of Brisbane last night.

The man, from Crestmead, died after the two-vehicle crash on the Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd just after 7pm.

Early police investigations suggest a car heading south and a motorbike heading north collided.

The rider of the motorbike received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Investigations are continuing, and police have asked that anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage, to contact them.

The road was closed for a period of time.

More Stories

Show More
crash death editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Get out and have fun’: Hit the trails with Parkrun

        premium_icon ’Get out and have fun’: Hit the trails with Parkrun

        Health Tannum Sands Parkrun is celebrating its third birthday, and wants residents to join in.

        ANGLER ANGER! 'Anyone who’s a real fisher wouldn’t do this'

        premium_icon ANGLER ANGER! 'Anyone who’s a real fisher wouldn’t do this'

        Environment Outrage after dozens of fish carcasses dumped in a waterway.

        Popular store closes after decades of business

        premium_icon Popular store closes after decades of business

        News The store’s owners took to Facebook to announce the closure on Thursday.

        ‘He was lucky he got away’

        premium_icon ‘He was lucky he got away’

        News A 4WD was completely destroyed by fire yesterday, but a local firefighter says the...