Queensland Police Service attended the fatal traffic crash at Benaraby. FILE PHOTO
News

Man killed after SUV rear-ends truck on Bruce Highway

Aden Stokes
17th Jun 2021 6:45 AM | Updated: 7:18 AM
A man has died after an SUV rear-ended a truck on the Bruce Highway at Benaraby on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash near the Caltex in Benaraby at 11.30pm.

According to Queensland Police Service, a truck was heading south on the Bruce Highway when a SUV, also travelling south, collided with the rear of the truck.

The passenger of the SUV, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

The female driver of the SUV was transported to the Gladstone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bruce Highway was blocked in both directions at Benaraby.

A QPS spokesman said the both lanes of the highway reopened to traffic after 6am.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations were continuing.

Originally published as Man killed after SUV rear-ends truck on Bruce Highway

