Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed after crash on Bruxner Highway

24th Jun 2019 6:14 AM

A MAN has died after a single-vehicle crash near Casino.

About 12.50pm yesterday, emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway, Mummulgum, about 30km west of Casino, after a motorist discovered a Mitsubishi ute that had crashed into a tree.

Officers from Richmond Police District and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene.

The driver, believed to be a 68-year-old man, was declared deceased.

An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

casino fatal crash mummulgum richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Committee releases findings in regional airfares inquiry

    premium_icon Committee releases findings in regional airfares inquiry

    News 'A watchdog needs to keep an eye and if they are gouging they need to be brought to task'

    • 24th Jun 2019 8:09 AM
    PHOTOS: Celebrating a century of the Mount Larcom Show

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Celebrating a century of the Mount Larcom Show

    News Find out how the show went and what everyone had to say about it

    GWSS students learn how a book is written

    premium_icon GWSS students learn how a book is written

    News Local author Sue-Ellen Pashley visited GWSS to teach children

    Chosen as the face of Gladstone's Relay for Life

    premium_icon Chosen as the face of Gladstone's Relay for Life

    News Find out why Helen was chosen as the face of this year's relay