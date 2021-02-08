Menu
Brett Hapgood pleaded guilty to possessing a knife.
Crime

Man just wants his confiscated boxcutter back

liana walker
8th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
A Gladstone man pulled over for speeding on December 23 was found with other items he shouldn’t have had.

Brett Raymond Hapgood appeared nervous when police approached his ute where they found a boxcutter knife in the door pocket.

Hapgood said he had used it for fish but must have left it in the car.

He said he didn’t keep the knives with his fishing gear.

Police also observed there was nothing on the knife to indicate it had been used for fishing.

The 25-year-old self-represented and pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing a knife.

He was convicted and fined $200.

After he was sentenced he said he was a former Woolworths worker and the boxcutter was actually his work knife.

He asked if he could get his knife back but an order had already been made for it to be forfeited to the crown.

