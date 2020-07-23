Woman considered suicide after home invasion

Robert Mark Lukanovic was sentenced to three and a half years jail and will be eligible for parole on May 22, 2021.

Robert Mark Lukanovic was sentenced to three and a half years jail and will be eligible for parole on May 22, 2021.

A WOMAN considered suicide after a terrifying home invasion in which a self-described "artist" armed himself with a pair of scissors and sexually propositioned her in exchange for a "debt" she didn't owe.

Robert Mark Lukanovic, 31, an artist, according to his Facebook profile, kicked his way into the Heatley home at 5am on December 7.

Crown prosecutor Aaron Dunkerton told the court Lukanovic went to the house yelling for a woman.

He smashed the windscreen of a car parked in the driveway, using a rock, before forcing his way into the home, demanding to know where the woman he sought was, believing she lived there.

The court heard Lukanovic armed himself with a pair of scissors and headbutted the mother of the woman he was searching for, before punching her in the shoulder, telling her he "owned the town" and he ran "the city".

Lukanovic followed his victim into her bedroom, closed the door behind him and asked if she wanted to "work off" the debt her daughter allegedly owed him.

He stole her car keys and threatened she wouldn't get her car back.

Police later arrested Lukanovic on New Year's Eve.

Mr Dunkerton said the 31-year-old, who was on parole at the time he committed the offences, had 87 prior convictions and nine pages of criminal history.

The court heard the woman had considered taking her life after the attack, and had suffered bruising and swelling, as well as significant trauma, unable to sleep in a closed room.

Defence barrister Dane Marley said his client had gone to recover about $10,000 that he had left in the glove box of a friend's car, which he believed had been taken by the woman he was searching for.

Lukanovic pleaded guilty to three charges, including one count of armed robbery with violence, when he fronted the Townsville District Court on Wednesday.

Judge Gregory Lynham said the man had an "appalling" criminal history, and labelled his conduct "degrading".

"Every person living in Townsville is entitled to feel safe in their own home," he said.

Lukanovic was sentenced to three-and-a-half years jail.

He will be eligible for parole on May 22, 2021.

Originally published as Man jailed over traumatic home invasion and attack