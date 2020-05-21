Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man jailed over ‘evil’ NYE terror plot

21st May 2020 1:42 PM

 

The brother of the slain knife-wielding Bourke Street killer has been jailed for a decade over his "evil" terror plot for a New Year's Eve attack.

Ali Khalif Shire Ali admitted planning a terror attack in Melbourne that would have involved shooting civilians and taking hostages at Federation Square in 2017.

"What you were planning was random and despicable," Supreme Court Justice John Champion said in his sentencing remarks.

He labelled the planned attack "evil".

 

Ali Khalif Shire Ali (second from left) arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
Ali Khalif Shire Ali (second from left) arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

 

The 23-year-old was jailed for 10 years for plotting the terror act and must serve at least seven-and-a-half years on Thursday.

He has already spent 906 days behind bars.

Ali is the younger brother of 30-year-old Hassan Khalif Shire Ali, who fatally stabbed Pellegrini's Espresso Bar owner Sisto Malaspina in 2018.

The killer was shot at the scene by police and died in hospital.

The younger Ali has been in custody since November 2017, when police arrested him at a Werribee shopping strip.

More Stories

Show More
courts crime editors picks terrorism terror plot victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stay connected to The Observer: top stories this week

        premium_icon Stay connected to The Observer: top stories this week

        News It’s our goal every day to publish the best of our region’s breaking news, sports, business and entertainment journalism that matters most to you.

        BEST OF SERIES: 20+ photos race day in Gladstone

        premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: 20+ photos race day in Gladstone

        News We're taking a look back at our best-read articles from the past months.

        ‘Positive change’: Students rally for victims of violence

        premium_icon ‘Positive change’: Students rally for victims of violence

        News Tannum Sands students have launched a care package drive to help a local...

        IN COURT: 3 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 3 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 21.