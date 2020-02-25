Man jailed for violent invasion of family home

Alex Guy Jackson, now 21, accompanied three other men in a pursuit to gain money or drugs from a couple at their Nambour home on June 10, 2016.

A YOUNG man has been jailed for his involvement in a violent home invasion where a pregnant woman was hit over the head with a pole.

Maroochydore District Court heard the couple's 13-month-old baby was asleep in his crib when the group, armed with baseball bats and poles, smashed windows and kicked down the front door of the home.

"The male victim was hit in the head with a tin of baby formula while the female victim was kicked in the stomach by Mr Harding who also hit her across the back of her head, the left side near her ear, with a metal pole," Judge Michael Rackemann said.

"While you were not the ring leader and were not armed and did not deliver blows, it is concerning that you involved yourself in what was a cowardly and violent attack on a couple in their home in the evening which involved actual violence to an expectant woman."

Ringleader Luke Andrew Harding and co-offenders Kai Ryan Kearney and Hohepa Piripi Noa Taputu had already been sentenced for their involvement in the attack.

Jackson's involvement became known to police when a co-offender named him in his statement.

The court heard Jackson committed other offences during time he spent out of custody which included stealing, robbery and common assault.

At Maroochydore District Court today he pleaded guilty to 40 charges including entering a dwelling by break at night using or threatening violence while in company damaging property.

His charges were different to those his three co-offenders were convicted of.

The court heard he had spent four months in pre sentence custody and most of his adult life in prison for other offending.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummins submitted a six-year prison sentence to serve a further 18 months was appropriate.

Defence barrister Kim Bryson submitted a sentence of no more than five-years imprisonment was appropriate and any higher penalty would be crushing to such a young offender.

She said Jackson had struggled with a methamphetamine addiction which he intended to address with counselling upon his release from custody.

She said he had the support of his mother and father who he could live with upon release.

They sat in court as he was sentenced to five years imprisonment to serve a further three months, for the home invasion.

Jackson received lesser concurrent sentences for the other offences.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.

"How your life goes from this point will very much depend on whether you are able to take the opportunities that come your way at this point in your life," Mr Rackemann said.

"And one can only hope you will take better advantage of those opportunities than you have in the past."