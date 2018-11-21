Man jailed for speed-fuelled, violent road rampage

PETER James Pearson was high on speed when he drove a stolen ute in a crime spree across Gladstone and later tried to escape police custody.

The 32-year-old has spent the past 509 days behind bars for a dangerous, drug-fuelled rampage across the region that was tracked and followed by Gladstone residents on Facebook, resulting in his arrest. He pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to several charges including receiving stolen property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving under the influence and attempting escape in lawful custody.

The court was told most of Pearson's offending was between June 27-29, 2017.

On June 29, Pearson was arrested after an incident at his home involving a woman. He was released on bail the same day.

Hours later, reports began to emerge on Facebook of a car being driven dangerously around the region.

The BT-50 Mazda ute was stolen and behind the wheel was Pearson. The owner had posted to a Facebook page alerting residents of the theft and asking if it had been seen.

On discovering the ute was stolen, drivers began to follow Pearson and send updates to the owner of the ute.

Pearson was seen overtaking at Toolooa before driving at speed into a unit block car park and colliding with a Falcon ute.

He took off towards Clinton but the car broke down at the intersection on the Dawson Highway near McDonald's.

The ute owner drove to the scene, saw Pearson inside the damaged ute and called police, the court was told.

While Pearson was not charged with stealing, he was arrested while in possession of the stolen ute, a white Broncos jersey and a rifle that had been stolen, among other items, in several house thefts earlier that week.

The ute was in "bad shape" with a damaged bull bar, centre console and clutch which Pearson had burnt out. Pearson was taken into custody and later appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court to apply for bail.

The court was told Pearson still had a significantly high amount of amphetamine in his system when he suddenly jumped up and began to scale the dock he was held in.

Pearson climbed over the glass barrier but was restrained by the police prosecutor and guarding officer. He managed to drag both men six metres before more officers arrived and took him back into custody.

The court was told Pearson was grieving his father's death and missed the funeral because he was in custody.

Pearson was exposed to drugs and alcohol at a very young age and when he was 12 years old, he watched his father inject speed, the court heard.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced him to four years' jail.

He will be eligible to apply for parole from November 19. Judge Burnett said it could be a "significant" period before the parole application was heard.