Man jailed for domestic violence

DRUNKEN cheating claims, verbal abuse, domestic violence and a history of criminal offences were all factors that helped jail a Gladstone man today.

DRUNKEN cheating claims, verbal abuse, domestic violence and a history of criminal offences were all factors that helped send a Gladstone man to jail today.

The 35-year-old appeared by video link from the Capricornia Corrections Centre in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

The man, who has been in custody since the offending, pleaded guilty to two charges, one count of an aggravated breach of a domestic violence order and one count of driving while unlicensed.

What police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens described as a "prolonged breach” had the offending carry overnight from February 25, to the following morning.

Sgt Stevens said police were called to a Kin Kora residence where the man and his partner at the time (aggrieved) were in an alcohol-induced verbal argument.

He told the court the fight started when the man accused his partner, who was holding their young daughter at the time, of "sleeping around”.

"You're nothing but a sl*t monkey; all you do is swing from d*ck to d*ck,” the court heard he yelled at her.

The pair were in company of their two children at the time, and the man turned to his two-year-old daughter and said her mother was a "f***ing sl*t”.

He took the mobile phone from the woman and refused to give it back, and shortly after fell asleep on the couch.

The next morning, in a turn of events, the woman woke the man by pouring cold water over him, causing him to rush at her and push her into the kitchen bench.

Mr Stevens said the woman was scared for her life at this point and grabbed a cooking pot and hit him on the head with it. He then grabbed the nearest thing he could - a glass of red wine - and sloshed it at her; drenching her and his daughter.

The woman took the children, called police and ran from the house. The man was later taken into custody.

Mr Stevens said the defendant had a long criminal history of violence and assaults, including five domestic order breaches involving the same aggrieved.

The court heard this included years of the woman being punched in the face, body parts being bitten, pushed into walls and furniture, among other acts of violence.

Defence lawyer Mitchell Jameson said his client and the woman shared two children together.

Mr Jameson said they had been in a de facto relationship for four years.

Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho said a strict punishment needed to be enforced.

"Society will not tolerate such behaviour,” she said.

Ms Ho sentenced the man to serve a 12-month prison term, to be released on immediate parole after serving a third of that sentence.

The man's parting words to the woman, who was in court for the sentencing, as he was escorted away were: "I'll always love you, don't forget it.”