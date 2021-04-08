Man jailed after violent melee outside Rocky pub

A Gladstone man appeared via video link in the Gladstone Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to several charges which revolved around a Rocky pub fight melee.

A man with an 11-page criminal history appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for his latest string of offending.

The Gladstone man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to 17 charges including contravention of a domestic violence order and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

The worst of the offences occurred on July 28, 2020.

The court heard the man entered the Leichhardt Hotel on Bolsover Street in Rockhampton and began to play loud music from a portable speaker.

Hotel staff made the man leave, however, the man sat in the gutter of the venue and continued to play music.

The man was approached by other pub patrons who asked him to turn the music off, before a heated argument spiralled into a fist fight between a patron and the defendant.

During the melee the defendant began to throw chairs and tables that hit windows, which shattered. The chairs were destroyed.

A court heard that at one point the defendant attempted to pull apart one of the damaged chairs and use it as a weapon against his opponent.

The fight moved into the middle of Bolsover Street and consisted of multiple strikes from both men, which distressed employees of the pub.

When police attempted to question the defendant in relation to the matter, he yelled and swore at police saying, “I think you’s are all c---s.”

Mr Manthey said the defendant’s offending was sickening, especially the pub fight which was in full view of patrons and staff.

The defendant was sentenced to 18 months prison with a parole release date of April 29, 2021 with a week of pre-sentence custody declared. Convictions were recorded.

