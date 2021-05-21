Man jailed after threatening to take a hostage

A man who threatened to burn his Boyne Valley house down after a heated argument with his partner, appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

A man who threatened to hang himself and burn his house down after a disagreement with his partner, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

The man, 32, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via video-link and pleaded guilty to several charges including contraventions of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Tania Griffiths briefed Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford on the man’s matters, the worst of which occurred on July 12, 2020.

At 5.05pm on that day, Many Peaks police attended an incident on Laird Rd, Boyne Valley.

The informant and the aggrieved in this matter contacted police and stated the defendant had become angry, and was threatening self-harm by hanging and setting himself on fire.

The aggrieved told police the respondent had thrown a coffee cup and mug, causing them to break, kicked over the coffee table and thrown their child’s chair at a TV unit.

The defendant stated that if police were to arrive at their house there would be a hostage situation.

The aggrieved advised police the respondent was locking himself in the house and damaging property.

The aggrieved left the residence and was transported to a nearby location to remain safe.

Police attended the residence and spoke to the defendant, who was co-operative.

He stated he had enough of her “picking at him” and just got angry.

He stated everything he said was out of anger and he would not hurt anyone.

He further stated he needed and wanted help and made admissions to wanting to harm himself and threatening to burn the house down.

When spoken to regarding the domestic violence order, and how threatening to set the house on fire and killing himself was intimidating, the defendant indicated he understood.

He was transported to hospital by paramedics.

Mr Woodford sentenced the man to a head sentence of 18 months’ imprisonment, 72 days of which was declared as time already served.

His parole release date was set as of September 10, 2021, and convictions were recorded.

