Man jailed after stealing journalist's phone outside court

A GLADSTONE man who brazenly stole a journalist's mobile phones outside the police station has been sentenced to 15 months jail.

Leon Shane Yow Yeh pleaded guilty to several charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday including stealing, breach of a domestic violence protection order, driving unlicensed, driving an uninsured vehicle, receiving tainted property and offences involving registration certificates belonging to another vehicle.

The court was told most of Yow Yeh's offending occurred in May, however in February the 33-year-old stole two mobile phones from a Gladstone region television reporter outside the police station.

The court was told the reporter had placed her two phones on a nearby concrete slab while interviewing a police officer.

Yow Yeh walked past and took the phones. The reporter realised the phones were missing after the interview was finished.

The incident was reported to police and Yow Yeh later told officers he had "moved the phones” because he was "concerned”.

Yow Yeh was later involved in a domestic violence dispute with a former partner on May 15.

The pair had been having arguments in the days leading up to this offence, the court was told.

The court was told Yow Yeh came across the aggrieved while driving in his car and told her to "get in”.

The woman refused at first but eventually got in the vehicle when Yow Yeh "insisted”.

The woman became fearful of Yow Yeh and jumped from the moving car.

Yow Yeh got out of the vehicle and started yelling at the woman. She ran down the street asking for help.

Witnesses called police and when officers arrived they discovered Yow Yeh was driving an uninsured car, with stolen registration plates, while he was unlicensed.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had a tough upbringing and was exposed to crime and violence.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said looking at Yow Yeh's criminal history he had a "serial” attitude towards women.

Mr Kinsella asked Yow Yeh how he wanted his children to see him.

"You are at an age where you have a decision to make,” Mr Kinsella said.

"You know what you saw as a young person was wrong.

"You are repeating mistakes of the past.”

Mr Kinsella sentenced Yow Yeh to 15 months jail to serve four months behind bars with parole on September 15, 2019.

Yow Yeh was disqualified from driving for three months. Convictions were recorded.