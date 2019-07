Emergency Services have responded to a crash on Mackay Bucasia Road.

Emergency Services have responded to a crash on Mackay Bucasia Road. File

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash at Lowmead overnight following reports of a crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics attended a single vehicle crash on Lowmead Rd about 6.57pm.

The QAS spokesperson said an elderly male sustained an arm injury and was transported in a stable condition to the Bundaberg Hospital.