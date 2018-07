One man is being assessed by paramedics after a motorbike crash

PARAMEDICS were called to a single-vehicle motorbike crash at Benaraby this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service got the call at 11.40am and had to use GPS to find the man who had fallen off his motorbike in Benaraby bushland. QAS said the man is being assessed with a shoulder injury.