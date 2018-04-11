Man injured in dog attack

TRAUMATISED: Graham Myles with Digit. Both are recovering from a dog attack on Sunday morning.

TRAUMATISED: Graham Myles with Digit. Both are recovering from a dog attack on Sunday morning. Mike Richards GLA110418ATCK

IT was a double dose of dog-gone bad luck for Graham Myles on Sunday morning.

Graham was walking his son's dog, Digit, a Pomeranian-Chihuaha cross, in Toolooa when he was attacked by a neighbour's dog.

"A Staffordshire Terrier jumped over a six foot fence to get at Digit," he said.

While he was trying to protect Digit, the dog knocked him over and started attacking him.

Graham managed to crawl to his next door neighbours yard.

The dog wouldn't stop attacking me, I was yelling out because it had really latched onto me.

Dave Bendall, Graham's neighbour dashed in to help.

"I was hitting it and it didn't make a bit of difference, so I grabbed some rolled up junk mail and belted into it but that didn't do anything either," Dave said.

The pair were joined by another neighbour and the three of them eventually managed to remove the dog.

Unfortunately, for Graham and Digit, the dog broke free again and attacked him on his own doorstep.

One of the dog's teeth dislocated Graham's thumb and the fingers on his left hand were badly mauled.

Digit has stitches on his side and his legs, and remains traumatised since the attack.

"He was off his food and water for a couple of days so I've had to take him back to the vets and get him put on a drip," Graham said.

In another blow for Graham, he is currently unable to return to a job he just started at Moranbah.

"I've been chasing work for a while, because there's not much around Gladstone at the moment," he said.

"I just did the first week... the problem is it might only be about 12 weeks before the project's finished."

A Gladstone Regional Council spokesperson has contacted him and he says there is a good chance the dog that attacked him will be re-classified as a dangerous dog.

"If it is, then the owners will have to pay for a proper fence and regular council inspections in future," Graham said.

"Or they may decide to put the dog down."

In spite of his and Digit's injuries Graham still reckons he's lucky.

"I'm just really glad it was me that got attacked and not one of my grand-kids or one of the children in the neighbourhood," he said.

The Observer understands the dog's owner has paid for vet and medical bills.