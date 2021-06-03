Man injured in CQ mine truck rollover
Emergency services are responding to reports a mine truck has rolled onsite and a man is injured at an open-cut operation in Central Queensland.
A Queensland Police spokesman said police were en route to Byerwen mine near the town of Glenden following reports of the rollover about 2.20pm.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had been called to a reported truck rollover on Wollombi Rd at Suttor about 2.20pm.
The QCoal owned Byerwen mine is located 20km west of Glenden in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.
More to come.
