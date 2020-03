A man was taken to hospital after crashing into a power pole at Yandina.

A MAN was rushed to hospital last night after his car crashed into a power pole at Yandina.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, paramedics attended the crash on Paulger Flat Rd at 8.35pm.

The man was taken in a stable condition to Nambour Hospital for further treatment.