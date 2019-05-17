Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 50s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after a ATV accident.
A man in his 50s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after a ATV accident. Contributed
News

Man injured, airlifted after ATV accident of rural property

17th May 2019 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 50s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after a quad bike accident this morning.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked just after 9am this morning to a quad rollover on a rural property 170kms south west of Rockhampton.

The man had been riding an ATV on the property when it rolled and he sustained a suspected fractured collarbone and ribs as a result.

He was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before the arrival of the Rescue 300, where he was further stabilised by the on board medical crew.

The crew airlifted the man to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

capricorn rescue helicopter qas ambulance racq rescue helicopter
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls

    premium_icon FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls

    Politics All the information you need to know for this year's federal election and coverage of the events as they happen

    REVEALED: Gladstone streets targeted by thieves this week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone streets targeted by thieves this week

    Crime Find out which suburb has been the hardest hit

    • 17th May 2019 2:44 PM
    ALP promises half a million for STEM scholarships

    premium_icon ALP promises half a million for STEM scholarships

    Politics Flynn residents will be prioritised for the 25 scholarships

    • 17th May 2019 2:00 PM
    Miriam Vale's The Shop owner talks shopping local

    premium_icon Miriam Vale's The Shop owner talks shopping local

    Business Sue Thorne jumps on board Town Proud campaign