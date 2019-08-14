Menu
Alice Springs detectives allegedly found a hydroponic set up at a home in The Gap. Picture: NT Police
Crime

Man inadvertently leads cops to drugs stash

by Judith Aisthorpe
14th Aug 2019 5:58 AM
A 30-year-old man who tried to flee the scene of a crash by racing home inadvertently led cops to a stash of cannabis.

The man was travelling south bound on Telegraph Tce, Alice Springs around 4.30pm Sunday when he hit a car stopped at a set of traffic lights near the fire station, at speed.

The car was shunted into the right hand lane and its two occupants sustained minor injuries.

The man allegedly did not stop, instead driving to his home in The Gap where police later found and arrested him.

A search warrant at the home allegedly unearthed a hydroponic set up in a bedroom growing 18 cannabis plants.

He was arrested and charged.

