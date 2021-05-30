Menu
News

Man in serious condition flown to hospital

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
30th May 2021 10:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his 60s was flown to hospital after he needed urgent medical attention in Agnes Water on Saturday.

Queensland Ambulance and RACQ Capricorn Rescue were tasked to a private property near Heights Entrance about noon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a man in a serious medical condition required urgent medical attention.

The man was flown by rescue helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital where he received further treatment for his condition.

agnes water editors picks racq rescue helicopter rockhampton hospital
Gladstone Observer

