Man in serious condition after stabbing north of Mackay

A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper body after an incident north of Mackay.

The 48-year-old man suffered serious wounds to his head, chest and back after an alleged assault with a knife at a Seaforth caravan park about 3.25am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics reported the man was in a serious but stable condition when he was transported to Mackay Base Hospital from the Palm Ave property.

A Mackay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman confirmed the 48 year old was admitted to the hospital and remains in a stable condition.

A Redcliffe man, 45, is assisting police with investigations.