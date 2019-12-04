Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man suffered multiple wounds to his upper body.
A man suffered multiple wounds to his upper body. dimid_86
News

Man in serious condition after stabbing north of Mackay

Tara Miko
4th Dec 2019 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper body after an incident north of Mackay.

The 48-year-old man suffered serious wounds to his head, chest and back after an alleged assault with a knife at a Seaforth caravan park about 3.25am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics reported the man was in a serious but stable condition when he was transported to Mackay Base Hospital from the Palm Ave property.

A Mackay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman confirmed the 48 year old was admitted to the hospital and remains in a stable condition. 

A Redcliffe man, 45, is assisting police with investigations.

More Stories

mackay mackay base hospital mackay crime seaforth
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINAL DAY: How to get your home on Christmas lights map

        premium_icon FINAL DAY: How to get your home on Christmas lights map

        News TODAY is the last chance to have your address entered in the Observer’s Christmas Lights list.

        KEEP INFORMED: Smoke in region as bushfire continues

        premium_icon KEEP INFORMED: Smoke in region as bushfire continues

        News SMOKE will continue to affect the region today as the Colosseum bushfire burns for...

        One in hospital after motorbike, truck crash

        premium_icon One in hospital after motorbike, truck crash

        News A MAN has been taken to hospital after a motorbike and truck accident in Boyne...

        Museum collection revamped ahead of East Shores move

        premium_icon Museum collection revamped ahead of East Shores move

        News A TREASURED museum has taken a good look at its collection before making a move to...