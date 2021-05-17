Menu
Skydiving record attempt
News

Man in serious condition after skydiving fall

Nilsson Jones, Shiloh Payne
17th May 2021 11:53 AM
A man has been seriously injured after a skydiving incident northwest of Brisbane.

Paramedics were called to the Brisbane Valley Highway in Toogoolawah at 11.15am after a trainee skydiver suffered serious injuries following a hard landing with an open parachute.

The man suffered multiple serious injuries including to his pelvis, legs, and arms.

After being treated at the scene the man was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The Australian Parachute Federation confirmed the man was a trainee skydiver performing the jump with Skydive Ramblers, Toogoolawah.

This was the man’s 12th jump as part of a routine exercise.

APF Safety & Training Manager Charl Rootman said the APF would investigate the cause of the incident.
“We will look into this, as we do for all incidents” Mr Rootman said.
“Weather, equipment, and human error will all be reviewed as part of the investigation” he said.

The APF administers and regulates sport skydiving in Australia under a Deed of Agreement with Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).

