Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is in a serious condition after a shipping container fire at Glenwood last night.
A man is in a serious condition after a shipping container fire at Glenwood last night.
News

Man ‘in serious condition’ after overnight Glenwood fire

JOSH PRESTON
13th Nov 2020 6:55 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition in a Brisbane hospital after suffering severe burns in a shipping container fire at Glenwood last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to an undisclosed scene after the incident occurred around 10.30pm.

From there they transported a male patient in his 50s to Gympie Hospital, where his condition was listed as serious.

He was suffering from limb and airway burns, and was subsequently flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for further treatment.

It's unclear at this stage how the shipping container fire started, or exactly where it occurred.

More to come.

emergency services glenwood gympie fires gympie news gympie region royal brisbane and women's hospital severe burns
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Premium Content Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Crime The man with a history of rape, wilful exposure and assaults occasioning bodily harm has been named a danger to the community.

        REVEALED: The extent of Gladstone’s public housing shortage

        Premium Content REVEALED: The extent of Gladstone’s public housing shortage

        News Young families and homeless singles are sleeping in cars as they wait for places to...

        Sex offender failed to report he was staying with boy, 12

        Premium Content Sex offender failed to report he was staying with boy, 12

        Crime The indiscretions came to light after the man failed to report two new tattoos.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 12.