A MAN in his 50s has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after a truck and motorbike crash earlier today.

Paramedics were called to Blain Dr, Callemondah, at 1.25pm, with the man sustaining a significant leg injury and injuries to his arm and chest.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a serious but stable condition.