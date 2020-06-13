Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Qld man in serious condition after ‘jet ski explosion’

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jun 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious but stable condition after a jet ski explosion at a Surfers Paradise residence this afternoon.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the Laycock Street private residence at 2.58pm.

A man in his 20s has now been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with burns to his face and arms.

It's unclear how the incident occurred.

 

Originally published as Man in serious condition after 'jet ski explosion'

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks jet ski tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regional arts program promoting CQ talent

        premium_icon Regional arts program promoting CQ talent

        News Round two of CQ Regional Arts Services Network’ signature program launched this week.

        Dazzling courtship display from grebes

        premium_icon Dazzling courtship display from grebes

        News BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Mateship activities include the ‘weed dance’ and the elegant...

        ‘Not lost one staff member’: Gladstone Airport on the up

        premium_icon ‘Not lost one staff member’: Gladstone Airport on the up

        News Staff numbers at Gladstone Airport have remained the same through the coronavirus...

        New girlfriend to set drug offender on straight and narrow

        premium_icon New girlfriend to set drug offender on straight and narrow

        Crime The magistrate questioned why the man was hanging around these people in the first...